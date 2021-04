EL DORADO , Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/30/21 — The Arkansas National Guard will be in El Dorado for the rest of the week assisting with covid-19 vaccines at the Union County Health Unit.

“It really is wonderful to have the guard here helping us to get people vaccinated in our community in addition to other people that have been vaccination,” Tammy McCall said.”

The Union County Health is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which only requires one shot.