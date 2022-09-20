EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Fair is in full force this week at the Union County Fairgrounds.
The fair runs until September 24th. Doors open at 5 PM each day.
Below is the full lineup of events:
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
8:00 am – 11:00 am Home Economics Department Open to Receive Exhibits
3:00 pm Cattle Show
5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens
$7 Gate / $25 Wristband
5:00 pm Home Economic Building Opens
5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens
6:00 pm Rabbit Show
9:00 p.m. Barn Closes
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Food Drive – Salvation Army 5-8 p.m.
Donate 5 Canned Food Items and Receive $2.00 Off Admission
And $3.00 Off Wristband
3:00 pm Sheep Show
4:00 pm Goat Show
5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens
$7 Gate / $25 Wristband
5:00 pm Home Economic Building Opens
5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens
6:00 pm Swine Show
9:00 pm Barn Closes
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Life Share Blood Drive 5:00-8:00pm
4:00 pm Livestock Skill-A-Thon
5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens
$7 Gate / $25 Wristband
5:00 pm Home Economic Building
5:00 pm Old Timers Showmanship
5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens
9:00pm Barn Closes
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
12:30 pm Jr. Livestock Sale (Livestock Barn)
2:00pm Poultry & Rabbits Released
5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens
$7 Gate / $25 Wristband
5:00 pm Home Economic Building
5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
1:00 pm -5:00 pm All School Age Kids Free Gate Admission
1:00pm – 5:00pm $20.00 Wristbands
*No Wristbands will be sold between 5-6 p.m.
* Wristbands purchased prior to 6 p.m. are not valid after 6 p.m.
1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Petting Zoo
6:00 pm – Close $25.00 Wristbands
*No Wristbands will be sold between 5-6 p.m.
* Wristbands purchased prior to 6 p.m. are not valid after 6 p.m.
7:00 pm New Image Gospel Group from Monroe, LA