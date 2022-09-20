EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Union County Fair is in full force this week at the Union County Fairgrounds.

The fair runs until September 24th. Doors open at 5 PM each day.

Below is the full lineup of events:

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

8:00 am – 11:00 am Home Economics Department Open to Receive Exhibits

3:00 pm Cattle Show

5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens

$7 Gate / $25 Wristband

5:00 pm Home Economic Building Opens

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens

6:00 pm Rabbit Show

9:00 p.m. Barn Closes

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Food Drive – Salvation Army 5-8 p.m.

Donate 5 Canned Food Items and Receive $2.00 Off Admission

And $3.00 Off Wristband

3:00 pm Sheep Show

4:00 pm Goat Show

5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens

$7 Gate / $25 Wristband

5:00 pm Home Economic Building Opens

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens

6:00 pm Swine Show

9:00 pm Barn Closes

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Life Share Blood Drive 5:00-8:00pm

4:00 pm Livestock Skill-A-Thon

5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens

$7 Gate / $25 Wristband

5:00 pm Home Economic Building

5:00 pm Old Timers Showmanship

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens

9:00pm Barn Closes

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

12:30 pm Jr. Livestock Sale (Livestock Barn)

2:00pm Poultry & Rabbits Released

5:00 pm Gate & Midway Opens

$7 Gate / $25 Wristband

5:00 pm Home Economic Building

5:30 pm – 9:00 pm Commercial Building Opens

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

1:00 pm -5:00 pm All School Age Kids Free Gate Admission

1:00pm – 5:00pm $20.00 Wristbands

*No Wristbands will be sold between 5-6 p.m.

* Wristbands purchased prior to 6 p.m. are not valid after 6 p.m.

1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Petting Zoo

6:00 pm – Close $25.00 Wristbands

*No Wristbands will be sold between 5-6 p.m.

* Wristbands purchased prior to 6 p.m. are not valid after 6 p.m.

7:00 pm New Image Gospel Group from Monroe, LA