LITTLE ROCK, Ark – According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Health, the state saw the largest increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic with more than 100 new patients submitted with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations jumped by 103 putting the total at 1,376 patients in Arkansas with COVID-19. This is the most amount of Arkansans in a hospital with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic surpassing the last record of 1,371 set on January 11, 2021.