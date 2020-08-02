UCSO: Investigating an arson theft in Union County

UNION COUNTRY, Ar. (08/02/2020) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an arson and theft that happened in the 3800 block of Southfield Road early Sunday morning.

Courtesy: UCSO

Officials got a call at 3 a.m. about a fire at the above address. By the time firefighters got on scene, the home was fully involved and deemed a total loss. There was a standalone garage that was unharmed.

The owners of the home told investigators, there was a gold colored Polaris Ranger, with the doors removed, missing from the residence as well as a television known to be missing from the surviving garage.

If anyone has any information related to this crime please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.