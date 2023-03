EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the UCAPS will host their 1st Annual Race for the Rescues $5,000 Run and 1-mile walk. The funds earned will be used in Union County to feed, treat, and rehome mistreated and abandoned animals.

Photo courtesy of UCAPS

The event will take place at 201 North Jackson in the Downtown El Dorado area at 8:00 AM. You can register at www.runsignup.com/race/ar/eldorado/UCAPSracefortheresource.