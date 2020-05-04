UCAPS hopes to raise funds through national campaigns running throughout the month

EL DORADO, Ark. (05/04/20) — The coronavirus outbreak has largely affected non-profits including the Union County Animal Protection Services but there are some national initiatives to help them during this financial crisis.

In an effort to provide immediate aid any non-profit globally, Giving Tuesday announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a day of unity and giving that will take place on May 5, 2020.

In addition to that campaign, UCAPS was selected by Nonprofit Hub, Do More Good and Firespring as part of their initiative to provide additional assistance to non-profits.

According to a release, some 501(c)(3) nonprofits registered to participate in the non profit matching funding initiative which was at no cost. Participating non=profits will receive matching funds from both national and state sponsors.

“We’ve learned that donors are 84% more likely to donate when there is a match funded involved,” said Jay Wilkinson, CEO of Firespring, a Nebraska-based Certified B Corporation.

“Armed with this information, we established this initiative to help nonprofits fully leverage the #GivingTuesdayNow movement to make an even great impact.”

Business is still running as usual for the UCAPS but since the pandemic members of the board of directors said they haven’t seen as many donations. In part because events like the Boomtown Opry canceled their shows because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization depends mainly on donations to the community to operate. The funds they receive from the Giving Tuesday Now and Nonprofit Matching Fund initiatives will be used for the upkeep of the facility and the animals.

“It may be one bag of cat food or one box of kitty litter but that’s helping us to continue what we do,” President of the Union County Animal Protections Board of Directors, Terra Walker said.

Their goal is to raise $10,000. Although the Giving Tuesday Now campaign is just one day, the other campaign will last until May 26.

Members of the board of directors are encouraging the community to support so that they can continue to stay in operation.

“We’re here to help those who can’t speak for themselves and to also provide a service to the community,” Secretary of the UCAPS Board of Directors, Sandy Maguire said. “We want to keep this operation going.”

Click here to donate.