UCAPS Feature Pets of the Week: Meet Keeva and Timmy T

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (8/14/20) — Every week this month we will be geaturing a pet at the Union County Animal Protections Services in support of our Clear The Shelters campaign and in hopes that we can get some our furry friends a nice home.

We featured two pets week this week: Keeva and Timmy T.

Keeva: Pit Bull Mix

Keeva is a pit bull mix and approximately 5 to 6 years old. She was brought to UCAPS by the Huttig Animal Control. She was found wondering several times and no has claimed her.

Keeva has a tumor on her right arm which will soon be removed and the cost will be covered with help from community sponorships. She has also been selected to undergo heart warm treatments.

“She’s just a fun loving family dog and she gets along with other animals and cats,” Tanja Jackson, UCAPS Shelter manager said.

Also featured this week is a little pup whose small yet mighty. That’s Timmy T .

“Timmy T is a bundle of energy but he is a good boy who wants to just belong with a family,” Jackson said.

Timmy T has been at UCAPS for about 6 weeks. No one has claimed him either so he’s also being putting up for adoption. He has been neutered by a veterinarian and is up to date on all of his vaccinations.

Timmy T

He is heart warm negative.

“He gets along well with other dogs. He’s a young boy. We think he may be about 18 months. He loves children and turns into a big dog around other dogs. He’s fast and energetic,” Jackson said. “We do need to work on house manners. Keeva has great house manners.”

The adoption fee is $250 for each pet which helps takes care of all of the expenses UCAPS has incurred.

If you would like to foster Keeva or Timmy T that option is encouraged and available. The adoption center is open on the weekends. Appointments only during the weekdays.

Applications can be found online at https://www.ucapsshelter.org/adopt-foster. If you would like to reach anyone you can contact them by phone or via Facebook on Union County Animal Protection Society or UCAPS Adoption Center.