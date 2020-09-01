UCAPS feature pet of the week: Meet Katie Bug

EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD) — This week we are featuring another pet and for this last segment of the month the spotlight is on Miss Katie Bug.

Katie Bug was found wondering around the Oakhurst neighborhood last week. One of the volunteers picked her up and fostered her over the weekend.

Katie Bug went to a veterinarian to get checked out. The doctor believes she’s about a year old and is definitely heart warm negative.

“She’s a pretty healthy dog,” UCAPS Board President, Tara Walker said. “We think she may be someone’s dog.”

UCAPS waits five days for owners to claim their stray pets and they also wait an additional five days to make sure the family isn’t on vacation or may not have access to social media.

“She likes to be on a lap. She’s full grown but I think she’s going to make someone a great pet if she doesn’t belong to somebody,” Walker said.

If you think this is your dog contact UCAPS. If you’re interested in adopting Katie Bug, you can go to the adoption house from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Applications can be found online at https://www.ucapsshelter.org/adopt-foster. If you would like to reach anyone you can contact them by phone or via Facebook on Union County Animal Protection Society or UCAPS Adoption Center.

Other pets featured that haven’t been adopted are Charisma, Keeva and Blahnka.

