UCAPS Feature pet of the week: Meet Charisma

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — This week we are featuring another pet in hopes of clearing the shelter at the Union County Adoption House. Joining the spotlight is a cat named Charisma.

Charisma has been with UCAPS for just a few months. She had a small litter of kittens that she was unable to take care for. Charisma was very sick when she someone sent in her to UCAPS but the staff and volunteers have since brought her new life.

“We all just kind of fell in love with her. She almost didn’t make it on us,” UCAPS Board President, Terra Walker said. “It was tough for awhile but she was a fighter. She started eating again one day and turned a car. I think she would make a great pet.

She’s eating well and is a full-grown and petite cat. Charisma will still need to be spayed but that will be part of the $75 adoption fee.

“Charisma is a really great cat. She’s quiet. She really doesn’t get into anything. She likes to look out of the window. She likes to sit and cuddle and is content as she can be,” Walker said. “So if you’re looking for a more calm and laid-back cat and not really prepared to deal with crazy kittens, Charisma is a great choice for that.”

If you would like to adopt or foster Charisma or any other pet, you can go to the adoption house from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Applications can be found online at https://www.ucapsshelter.org/adopt-foster. If you would like to reach anyone you can contact them by phone or via Facebook on Union County Animal Protection Society or UCAPS Adoption Center.