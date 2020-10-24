UCAPS awarded $5,000 grant to provide vaccines to its animals

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Union County Animal Protection Services was recently awarded a grant to provide vaccines to its animals.

The grant was given by the Arkansas Animal Rescue Foundation in the amount of $5,000. A portion of that money was used to give animals at UCAPS their rabies shots.

Dr. Pitard and staff at Pitard Animal Clinic administered the vaccines to 205 dogs at the shelter Friday afternoon. The cats have already been vaccinated.

“The dogs were our focus because it’s difficult for us to take all of them to the vet all the time so it makes it a lot easier for Dr. Pitard to come out here and it’s just awesome that he’s willing to do that for us,” UCAPS Shelter Manager, Tanja Jackson said.

According to state law, animals must receive their rabies vaccinations once a year and it must be administered by a veterinarian. With the number of animals UCAPS currently has and with the constant intake of stray animals, receiving the grant was much needed.

“It’s a huge financial lift. Rabies vaccinations cost between $15 to $20. So, huge financial lift. It’s a blessing we were able to get that grant for this,” Jackson said.

If you would like to adopt a pet, you can visit the UCAPS website or call 870-866-3223.