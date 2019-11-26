UAPB: Freshman ROTC cadet/student-athlete shot & killed in Lake Village while playing basketball

(11/26/2019) — According to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Facebook page, one of their students was shot & killed.

They say freshman ROTC cadet and student-athlete Sierra’li Wade died after being shot in her hometown of Lake Village, Arkansas. They say she was playing basketball at the time of her death.

The Pride mourns the loss of freshman ROTC cadet and student-athlete Sierra’li Wade. Wade died from gunshot wounds she… Posted by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday, November 25, 2019

There are no further details at this time. NBC 10 is reaching out to investigators in Chicot County to find out more information on the shooting, and to see if there are any suspects at this time.