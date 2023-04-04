MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a reception to mark the opening of a new archeology exhibit featuring Quapaw pottery created by artist Betty Gaedtke. The reception will be held on the first floor of the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center, which will be home to the exhibit for the foreseeable future.

The event starts at 6:00 PM and refreshments will be provided. Gaedtke will give a public lecture about the pottery-making process and its spiritual significance to the guest at the reception.