LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Clinton National Airport to discuss funding for airport safety Wednesday afternoon.

Buttigieg’s visit will be his first stop of a muli-state tour focused on highlighting safety improvements accomplished through federal funding.

Buttigieg is scheduled to tour the FAA air traffic control tower, meet with staffers there and receive a briefing on operations and runway infrastructure improvements. He also will tour construction already happening on the airport’s Taxiway Charlie before holding a news conference.

This news conference is set to begin at 3 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.