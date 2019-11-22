U.S. Army Veteran receives keys to a mortgage-free home in honor of his military service

JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (11/21/19) — A retired United States Army Sergeant received keys to a newly renovated, mortgage-free home.

Sergeant Joshua Droddy and his family are now the proud owners of a fully furnished home that they don’t have to make any payments on.

Sgt. Droddy and his wife were both stunned when they walked through the doors. They knew they were getting a new home but weren’t expecting it to be fully furnished and decorated, even the refrigerator was fully loaded.

It’s a four bedroom home with a kitchen, two different family sitting areas, a kitchen, garage and backyard. It consists of several different elements the Droddy family isn’t used to having like a front porch and a fireplace.

“It feels like our home,” Sgt. Droddy said. “It’s not somewhere we’re renting just to see what our next place will be like.”

The home was donated through a partnership with Bank of America and the Military Warriors Support Foundation to support the Homes4WoundedHereos program.

Together, they’ve donated approximately 230 homes to wounded military veterans and their families.

“These families are very deserving,” State President of Bank of America Donnie Cook said. “All of them are heroes.”

The bank takes foreclosed homes that are in decent shape and turns it into a forever home for a veteran.

Bank of America has donated more than 2,400 homes nationwide to military veteran-support charities and other nonprofit, community-based organizations.

Sergeant Droddy is originally from Alexandria, Louisiana. He served in the United States Army for 8 years.

He received numerous awards during his service including: Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M device, Combat Infantry Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, La War Cross, La Emergency Ribbon, and La Recruiting Ribbon.

Sgt. Droddy has a servant heart though and has continued to help others when he returned back to civilian life.

In 2016-2017, he took Veterans into a hunting camp, took care of all the hospitality, then took them out to the lease and put them in deer stands where he had setup deer stands, feeders, and cameras.

Eventually, he wants to start his own organization that helps Veterans and their families by hosting retreats that are family friendly.

It’s Veterans like Droddy that Bank of America and the Military Warriors Support Foundation look for.

To qualify for a new home, Veterans must go through a process.

Once they’re approved, selected and eventually given the key, it doesn’t just end there.

“With that comes a three year financial and mentoring program which assists the veteran in developing savings paying off debt,” Kathy Crawford with the Military Warriors Support Foundation said.

There capturing the moment as it all unfolded were community members of Junction City. The front yard of the Droddy’s new home was packed with students, local officials and residents.

Sgt. Droddy and say they are thrilled to meet their new family.

“To have something that’s ours, a fresh start a fresh beginning is the biggest most greatest opportunity in the world and I’m just so thankful for it,” Sgt. Droddy said.

To learn more about Bank of America’s support of service members and veterans, visit bankofamerica.com/militarysupport.