Photo courtesy: University of Arkansas at Monticello

(left to right) Joy Stringfellow and Anita Shaw of the UAM School of Nursing are both nominated for Arkansas’ 2022 Outstanding Nurse Educator Award.

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is happy to announce two of their Nursing faculty have been nominated for a big award.

The school says Anita Shaw, MSN, RN, and Joy Stringfellow, MS, RN, have been nominated as two of twenty-five nurse educators statewide for the 2022 Outstanding Nurse Educator Award.

The winner of the award will be announced in May 2022.

Dr. Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing, says, “Our nursing programs are stellar because of our nursing faculty. Ms. Shaw and Ms. Stringfellow have a wealth of nursing experience that makes them highly qualified to instill the ethical standards needed in our nursing students.”

Dr. Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, says, “We congratulate Ms. Shaw and Ms. Stringfellow on their well-deserved nominations and thank them for sharing their knowledge and passion with students. Nurse educators are the driving force in developing and supporting the next generation of nurses, and the excellence demonstrated by the faculty in the UAM School of Nursing ensures that students are highly prepared for their future careers.”

The school says Shaw is a former student of UAM where she earned an Associate Degree in nursing (ADN) in 1981. She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1992 and a Master of Science in nursing (MSN) degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 1994. She began teaching at UAM in 1992.

The school says Joy Stringfellow is also a former student of UAM where she earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) degree in 2010. She earned a Master of Science with a focus on nursing education degree in 2020 from Excelsior College. She began teaching at UAM in 2018.

If you would like more information about their nursing program you can contact the UAM School of Nursing at (870) 460-1069.