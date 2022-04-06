EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Two Smackover men are held in the Union County jail on child sexual assault and child porn charges.

Larry Preston Jr. was arrested March 31 as a result of an investigation conducted by the El Dorado Police Department into alleged child pornography activity.

Preston Jr., 53, is being held in the Union County jail on bond for $250,000 on felony charges of computer exploitation of a child; computer child pornography; producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child; distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child; and transmitting or distributing material depicting a child on the first offense.

Captain Scott Harwell of the EPD’s Criminal Investigative Division said the investigation into Preston Jr. gave information that led detectives to pursue an arrest warrant for Preston Sr.

Preston Sr., 76, was identified as a suspect shortly after officers executed search warrants for his son’s house and vehicle. EPD conducted an interview with Preston Jr. to help determine more details into the case.

Larry Preston Sr. was arrested Monday on a warrant for two counts of sexual indecency with a child and second-degree sexual assault.

Preston Sr. appeared in court Wednesday afternoon where he received a bond set for $250,000.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, it is unknown at this time if there will be any additional charges.

Both men are booked in the Union County jail.

If you or anyone you know has additional information that could help this case, contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4800.