MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a police chase started in Arkansas and ended on I-240 in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, the Arkansas State Police asked them for assistance while they were pursuing a suspect who crashed near I-240 and Norris around 4:30 p.m.

MPD says the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, hit another vehicle during the pursuit.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody by MPD officers and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say he is now in stable condition.

MPD says they will be charging the suspect and handling the crash investigation.

WREG has reached out to Arkansas State Police for information about the events leading up to the chase. We are waiting to hear back.