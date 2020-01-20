Two elderly sisters rescued from home just minutes before it was engulfed in flames

MONTROSE, Ark. (01/19/20) — Two eldelry sisters are grateful to be alive after a volunteer team pulled them from a home just minutes before it caught on fire.

The town has been without electricity since tornadoes ripped through the area on Saturday. The sisters said they were inside the home when the power came back on. Moments later, they heard a loud nouse and the house began to fill with thick-dark smoke.

Membes of the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief team was a few houses down fixing the roof of a home when they saw smoke. Some of the volunteers thought the homeowners were burning wood. Instead, the home was just minutes away from erupting in flames.

Photos by Jerry Bolander, Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team

The volunteers immediately ran to the home and found the two sisters inside. One of the sisters was using her walker at the time and the volunteers had to quickly transport her to her wheelchair.

They said the smoke parted in just enough time to get the two sisters out the house before the fire engulfed home.

“Praise be to God that we were in the spot at the right time to help them and all Glory Be to God,” Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Team Volunteer, Howard Moose said.

There was also a puppy near the home. One of the volunteers was able to revie the puppy by performing mouth to mouth resusciation. The two sisters were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and are doing just fine.

There home is completely destroyed but they say are grateful to be alive.