DIAMOND CITY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — A month after a reported fire at the Sugarloaf Waste Water Treatment facility, Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects.

A reported fire at the waste water treatment facility was called on April 26 around 9 p.m.m Sheriff Roy Martin said.

The fire was contained after three local fire departments and volunteer firefighters helped extinguish it. An investigation concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

Diamond City Police and BCSO are reviewing and following up the ongoing investigation, as investigators believe the juveniles are involved in other crimes in the area.