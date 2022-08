CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 25, 2022, Twas the Night Before Kick-off Tailgate Party will take place behind the Yarborough Stadium in Crossett, Ark. Attendants are encouraged to park at Crossett High School located at 301 West 9th Avenue.

The event will begin at 6:30 PM and there will be food, games, door prizes, and more.