Troubled teens in Arkansas getting better treatment thanks to program changes, state says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – The state says it’s seeing a more efficient approach to treatment pay off for troubled teens.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) says improvements made in January within its Division of Youth Services (DYS) are reaping rewards.
DYS adopted a more hands-on approach to getting children in their system the help and resources they needed.
As a result, significantly fewer kids are entering juvenile detention centers and residential programs, DHS says.
We’ll update this story later today with a full report.
Click here to read more about the changes in youth treatment in Arkansas.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Lafayette man charged with felony theft in LSU championship game ticket scalping scheme
- Pennsylvania senator’s bill would funnel funding to rural communities for home health care solutions
- Jimmie Johnson: Still with ‘deep passion’ to race ahead of final Daytona 500
- State Police Arrest Trooper for Child Pornography
- Ruston mom arrested in infant’s death, charged with negligent homcide