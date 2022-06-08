HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Troopers and emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Mile Maker 85.5 north Caddo Valley. Plumes of smoke could be seen coming from Arkansas Department of Transportation cameras near the scene.

Officials with ARDOT confirmed that eight tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

ARDOT reported just before 2:30 p.m. that at least one person has died as a result of the crash. Transportation officials did not say if there were other injuries at the scene.

All westbound lanes of I-30 are closed as of 1:15 p.m. Arkansas State Police troopers were diverting westbound traffic off the interstate at Exit 91.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.