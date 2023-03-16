LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is heading to the Natural State.

The Arkansas Humanities Council, an Arkansas non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities, announced its partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum on Main Street and Arkansas host sites Wednesday morning to bring the traveling exhibit “Voices & Votes: Democracy in America” to Arkansas this year.

“Voices and Votes” is described as a traveling exhibit adapted from a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. It will travel across the state to multiple locations to highlight and examine the ever-evolving story of democracy in America.

According to a release, the Arkansas Humanities Council will offer the rare opportunity to view this limited exhibition as part of its mission to promote the exploration and understanding of the humanities in Arkansas.

“It is more important now than ever for all Americans to understand how our democracy has been shaped,” Arkansas Humanities Council Executive Director Jama Best said. “This is an extraordinary and tremendous opportunity for all Arkansans to experience a one-of-a-kind Smithsonian exhibit that brings together the story of the values we as Americans hold so dear.”

According to the release, the exhibit will include historical and contemporary photos, historical artifacts like campaign and voter memorabilia, and protest material. The exhibit also includes educational and archival videos as well as interactive multimedia.

Arkansas dates and locations where the exhibit can be viewed are found below:

Little Rock – Arkansas State Capitol April 15 – May 26, 2023 Blytheville – Delta Gateway Museum June 1 – July 14, 2023 Batesville – Old Independence Regional Museum July 21 – Sept. 1, 2023 Siloam Springs – John Brown University Sept. 8 – Oct. 20, 2023 Pine Bluff – Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas Oct. 27 – Dec. 8, 2023 Magnolia – Southern Arkansas University Dec. 15, 2023 – Jan. 28, 2024

Admission to the exhibit is free. For more information on “Voices and Votes” or the Arkansas Humanities Council, visit arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.