“To have an opportunity like this doesn’t happen everyday” El Dorado women’s home will open early next year, two year program provides road to recovery

EL DORADO, Ark. (12/27/19) — A new women’s home will be opening up for healing and recovery next year. It’ll be named the Magdalene House and will be the second of its kind in Arkansas.

“We have the opportunity to give a resident a second chance,” Board President of Magdalene House, Becky Choate said.

The process of offering this program has been four years in the making. It took time to research the program which was inspired by a group in Nashville also providing the same assistance.

Magdalene House is a nation-wide program that offers women an opportunity to turn their lives around. With the help from the SHARE Foundation, they were able to secure a grant to get the program jumpstarted.

When Choate and others started the research, it was met with much doubt. Choate said the first person she approached about it told her there was not a need in Union County. Other people she talked to after that disagreed.

“Thank goodness I didn’t stop with that one person,” she said. ““El Dorado is like any other community where you have the opioid crisis. We have the drugs. All of it goes hand in hand.”

They’re hoping to turn those felons and addicts, trauma victims and prostitutes into confident and productive women through a two year program. The program will require a full commitment from the client.

“It’s not an overnight heal,” Choate said. “A lot of them have burned a lot of bridges with friends and family and they’re down on their luck. They’ve got to get their life back together.

Much of that time will consist of mental and financial counseling and job trainings in addition to learning self-love and worth.

The house is being renovated now to house a total of six women, though they plan to start off with two and gradually work their way up.

It includes three bedrooms where two women will share the same room. It also two bathrooms, a washer/dryer, kitchen and living and dining area. Housing and counseling is free to the client. All they have to do is focus on recovery.

“To come into a place where you have a nice clean bedroom where you can get off of the street and not have to worry about financials for 2 years is huge for anybody,” Choate said.

From the marble on the countertops to the furniture in the rooms to what can’t be seen, Choate said everything about the house is a “God thing” and keeping the house open and running is going to take a community effort.

Delek Refinery has been a huge support system to the program so far. Choate plans to reach out to local churches, organizations and businesses for additional assistance.

“We’re obviously going to need funds to help keep this going,” she said.

The house renovations will be complete by mid-January. They hope to open up applications by early February. Before they can do that, they have to find an employer to do a wide-range of jobs including record keeping, transportation, logistics and scheduling.

“We need a person that has a heart for helping others because that’s what this program is,” she said. “It’s not going to be a one-stop job.”

If you would like work with the program you can contact Choates at (870) 863-7064 or email magdaleneeldorado@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook or on their website www.lovehealseldo.org.

If you or someone you know is interested in the program you can also refer to the contact information above for questions.