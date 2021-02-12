Tips on what items you need to have in your home and how to save on your energy bills during winter weather

SOUTH ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — With some of that winter weather approaching, Entergy crews in Arkansas are preparing for any possible power outages.

Chris Wasson, Entergy Service Representative, says there about 900 employees from Texas and Louisiana who are on standby. In addition, workers in town will quickly transition from day to day duties into their “storm roles”.

“We’re not anticipating a big outage. If a lot of what we get is snow, we’re well-equipped to handle the snow. It’s the ice that is usual our main concern. If we get a large build of ice, that’s when we will begin to see that impacting our outages,” Wasson said.

While there’s a possibility we could stuck in the house during this winter weather, there are some thing you need to know to stay warm and save as much money as possible.

Stock up on essentials like batteries, flashlights, canned goods, water. Be sure to have necessary medications on hand as well. Try to stop any air from leaking out of your house. Look around windows and doors. Buy some weather stripping to go around your door and that’s a pretty inexpensive fix. You can also wrap your water heater in a blanket to reduce the amount of electricity your water uses. Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees and wear some warm comfortable clothing around the house so you’re no cranking up the heat during freezing temperatures. This will help your energy bills stay steady and not skyrocket this month. Check on your friend and neighbors. Buy a generator before stores run out.

Most importantly, stay home if you can.

“We’re not used to driving on icy roads in the south so we’re a little unfamiliar with that,” Wasson said.