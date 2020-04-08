Tips for avoiding the grocery store for the next two weeks

EL DORADO, Ark. (04/07/20) — Health officials are urging the public to limit the number of times you go to the grocery stores and pharmacy.

“If you can consolidate, if you can send one person, the entire family doesn’t need to go out on these occasions,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx said. “You know, maybe once every two weeks we can do a grocery store and pharmacy shop for the entire family.”

For some, that recommendation hasn’t been so easy because many are still flocking to the stores. Katie Frizell, a family and consumer sciences agent said shoppers should scale back.

“We do not need to go to the store unless it’s absolutely necessary,” she said. “Needing one or two things is not a reason to go out and go to the store. Wait until you need to buy in bulk.”

The best thing you can do is make a grocery list that way you can cut down on unnecessary trips and unnecessary contact.

“Take an inventory of what you already have so you need to know what’s already in your pantry, fridge and freezer,” she said.

First, Frizell says you have to plan out your meals for the week. One mom says that’s been one of her struggles. With all of the chaos at the stores during the pandemic, she’s beginning to see the benefit.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary especially in order to keep from having to go back to the store because you forgot an ingredient or I decided to change the meal at the last minute,” Avis Smith said.

Frizell also recommends designating one person to go to the store and don’t take your children.