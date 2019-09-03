Time is winding down! Buy your tickets to the annual Girlfriends Giggle event

EL DORADO, Arkansas (9/3/19) — It’s almost time for the 4th annual Girlfriends Giggle event hosted by the Medical Center of South Arkansas Auxiliary.

“Grab your girlfriends, your mothers and sister,” Director of Professional Outreach at MCSA, Alex Bennett said. “Make it out a night out. Connect with people you haven’t seen awhile.”

The event is an evening of pampering the soul and body. Women spend hours of the night focusing on their health, wellness and most importantly, relaxation.

Event volunteers say this is the ultimate girls night and having a stress-free evening is a must for working women.

“Sometimes as a mother and a family member, you don’t have time to take care of yourself and make sure that you have everything you need,”Bennett said.

The event will be at the El Dorado Conference Center on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The night will include a one stop shop for heath care needs, food, dancing and much laughter.

There will be a health fair for women to get their blood pressure and cholesterol checked and there will also be cancer screenings.

Women will also have the option to shop at booths from local vendors, get their hair, make-up, nails and eyelashes done.

Spa on Main is one of the businesses that will assist in pampering the women next Thursday.

“We bring spray tans, nova lash extensions, make-up artistry, healthcare,”

Owner of Spa on Main, Laura Barrow said.

The full service salon and day spa has been participating in the event since it started. This year, they’re offering a new service for the women to sample.

“We’re bringing in our new hydra facial machine,”Barrow said. “You can get a demo of that.”

There won’t be a dress code. In fact, women can dress up in their pajamas or wear clothing and apparel that match this year’s theme, “Hero Up.”

“It doesn’t matter, whatever you feel most comfortable in that’s what we want you to show up in that day,” Event Chair, Sandy Gross said.

Women look forward the most to the Murphy Pitard cake smash.

“The person who finds the pearl or jewel or whatever is in the cake will be the winner of $4,000 worth of diamond and pearl jewelry,” Gross said.

You can buy your tickets at Murphy Pitard Jewelers, the Medical Center of South Arkansas Auxiliary Gift Shop or from any Girlfriends Giggle committee member.

Tickets are $35 if you purchase them before the event and $40 at the door. Women also have to buy a ticket for the cake smash, which is $10 and can be bought the night of the event.

The event is open to anyone outside of El Dorado and Union County.



