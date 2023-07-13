LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Russellville six-year-old has been in the ICU for the past 10 days because of a tick bite, and now the child’s mother is pleading for other parents to take the pest seriously.

Laiken Debusk’s husband and two of her boys, Aiden and Anakin, went for a quick walk, and she removed a couple of ticks from them. Two days later, things got scary, and she said she wishes she would have caught the signs sooner.

“It’s crazy, you’d never think your child’s life, like he’s fighting for it. He’s fighting for it hard all because of a nice Sunday stroll,” Laiken Debusk said.

A walk and tick bite are frequent occurrences in an Arkansas Summer. Aiden Debusk’s reaction to it wasn’t. A day after that walk, he told his parents that his forehead was hurting, but since Aiden was the only person hurting out of three bit, his Mother Laiken thought it was allergies, and gave him medication.

But when he couldn’t get out of bed the next day, they went to the emergency room at St. Mary Regional Hospital in Russellville and had to be med-flighted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

“He doesn’t know his name. He can barely, like he knows who me or his daddy are, but at the same time, he doesn’t know where he’s at. He’s just crying,” Debusk said. “He lost all motor skills, all function, he couldn’t speak. He was just yelling. He was just chattering. Come to find out these were all mild seizures.”

An infection carried by ticks called Ehrlichiosis made his brain and arteries swell. The reaction is called Central Nervous System Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (CNS-HLH). The hospital told Debusk only one out of every 50,000 kids will get it.

“It’s insane because his little brother got bit literally the same day, the same time, the same place, and there’s nothing wrong with him at all,” Laiken Debusk said.

As of July 12, Aiden has been in the ICU for 10 days. He has fought seizures lasting hours, required medically induced comas, and made doctors question if he could survive.

“Within two days it went from ‘We don’t know’ to ‘He’s going to make it. He’s going to pull through.’ He’s going to. He’s going to,” she said.

Laiken said the care she’s received from Aiden’s doctors is the best she could have asked for.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), they all had an over an hour meeting because of my son because he did have that rare CNS-HLH, and it was amazing just to know that there were several doctors discussing my child’s future and my child’s plan because they care, they care about that child coming home,” Laiken Debusk said.

Now his mother, father, and three siblings are asking for prayers, preparing for months of rehab to recover what the seizures damaged.

“He’s just so smart and sweet and active, and we just *sigh* we’re praying he’s going to get back there again,” Debusk said. “Treat your animals. Treat your babies. Be vigilant. Just watch out and listen to your kids.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, ticks are responsible for more human diseases than any other bug.