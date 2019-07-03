Three-year-old child recovering after being attacked by relative’s dogs

NORPHLET, Arkansas (07/03/19) — A three-year-old boy is recovering from injuries to his abdomen and head after being attacked by three pit bulls.

According to an incident report by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was at his aunt and uncle’s home in Norphlet on June 27. The boy and his uncle were in the living room lying on the couch. The dogs were resting as well.

The uncle stated once the boy got up from the couch, the dogs walked up to the boy and began sniffing him and the child. The dogs then became aggressive and started attacking the boy.

The report states one dog was biting the child on his right side, the other was biting him on the left side while the third took its teeth to the child’s head. The uncle tried to prevent the attacks by shielding the child with his body.

“We have a lot of bites in the county,” Officer Charles Hartsell said. “We’ve had two or three since then but most are not as severe as this.”

Officer Hartsell responded to the call when a deputy with the UCSO called him late that night. The child was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and is expected to be okay.

This attack happened a day before another three-year-old boy was attacked in West Sterlington. Walter James Fuller Jr. was airlifted to the Shreveport hospital after being found near a shed next to his residence.

Fuller wandered away from home while his mom was taking a nap. He was attacked by three neighborhood dogs. When he was found, his clothes were ripped off and he had multiple bites on his body.

Officer Hartsell says children being attacked by dogs is more common than any other age group.

“The younger you are, the shorter you are and the taller the dog is it’s more likely to get in your face,” he said.

He advises parents supervise their kids at all times and dog owners should train their dogs to socialize with persons outside of the home.

“Socializing at a young age all the way up is detrimental,” Officer Hartsell said.

If a child or adult is getting attacked, he recommends curling up into a ball and covering the hand over the face to minimize severe injury. If you are carrying any object like a backpack, coat or blanket put that out towards the dogs to let them attack the object. These conversations with any child no matter the age is important.

The child’s uncle was cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs. They were put down a day after the attack.