MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Alexandra Barnett, of Monticello, Arkansas, Alindsey Long, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Kensley Miller, of Frisco, Texas, were all recently recognized as this year’s winners of the Walter Godwin Outstanding Freshman Chemistry Award by the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

According to officials, the award is presented each May to the top freshman student in general chemistry at UAM. The award is named after Dr. Walter Godwin, a professor emeritus of Chemistry, who served on the UAM faculty from 1974 until his retirement in 2007.

Alexandra Barnett is a 2022 graduate of Monticello High School and is double majoring in biology and biochemistry with plans to attend medical school or a related graduate program. She works as a chemistry lab teaching assistant and is a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.

Alindsey Long is a 2022 graduate of Arlington High School in Tennessee and is double majoring in biology and biochemistry with plans to attend medical school. She is a member of the UAM women’s basketball team, where she played a significant role during her freshman year.

Kensley Miller is a 2021 graduate of Justin Wakeland High School in Texas. She is majoring in chemistry and minoring in business. She is a member of the UAM women’s golf team and is on the UAM cheer team. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career in chemistry or chemical engineering and also hopes to earn an LPGA Tour card.