HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Three people suspected of allegedly kidnapping a Hot Springs man were arrested Saturday.

Hot Springs Police Department officials said 18-year-olds Nathaniel Speed, Alexia Chambers and a third juvenile suspect were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of 20-year-old Amir Ellis.

Authorities said Ellis was reported missing to the HSPD on Wednesday, May 17. Investigators assumed the case and began interviewing friends and family.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators said they identified Speed, Chambers and the juvenile as suspects and developed a probable location for them in Fort Smith. With the help of the Fort Smith Police Department, police arrested the three.

Alexia Chambers Nathaniel Speed

Investigators said Ellis has still not been found and the case remains under investigation.

All three suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and are being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 501-321-6789.