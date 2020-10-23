Three men arrested for drugs and stolen firearms found at an El Dorado body shop

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Three men are facing a number of drug and weapons related charges after an incident blocked Martin Luther King BLVD for hours on October 22.

Jushawn Jones, Richard Johnson and Joshua Sutherling have all been booked into the Union County Jail and are being charged with maintaining a drug premises, fleeing, theft by receving, possession of firearm by certain persons and other charges





According to the El Dorado Police Department, detective’s received information about the possible whereabouts of a stolen vehicle out of the state of Louisiana.

The investigation led Detectives to a body shop located at 1401 North Martin Luther King BLVD.

Upon arrival, detectives observed several occupants inside the body shop and attempted to make contact with the individuals at which time multiple occupants began to flee out of the building on foot.

Jones and Johnson were caught and apprehended on scene Thursday evening. During the Investigation a search warrant was obtained for the above stated address.

After the search warrant was obtained, Investigators executed the search warrant which resulted in the finding of a large amount of narcotics and several firearms, some of which were discovered to be stolen.

Sutherlin was arrested Friday and will appear in court next week. A picture was not available upon the time this article was published.