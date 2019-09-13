Three EHS students named 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

EL DORADO, Arkansas (09/13/19) — Three students at El Dorado High School have been named Semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Aidan Price, Scott Ratchford, and Lorin Utsch were recognized among 16,000 students from across the nation. The recognition is based on their PSAT test scores taken in their junior year.

Aidan and Scott are currently seniors at the high school. Lorin graduated early with the Class of 2019 and is attending Brigham Young University. She is studying Communication.

To learn more about the scholarship program, visit their website National Merit Scholarship Program.