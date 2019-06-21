Three dead kittens lead to arrest of Arkansas woman

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) – (6/21/19) A Prairie Grove woman was arrested for cruelty to animals.

Netitia Jones, 53, was arrested on Friday after dropping kittens off in front of a house.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office report, 14 cats including three small dead kittens were dropped on the sidewalk in front of a home.

The report states the cats were in two small wire kennels, soaked and smelled of urine and feces.

Once authorities approached Jones, she admitted to leaving the cats without telling anyone they were there. The cats were in crowded small cages with no room to move in the hot sun.

The downpour of rain Wednesday morning caused the death of three cats, according to the report.

