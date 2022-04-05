EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Three Birds Brewing Company has planned the Crafted Conversations with Andy Whitten event. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at their business located at 1805 North West Avenue, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Our culture is in desperate need of real connections and real conversations about real issues. Crafted Conversations is a meeting that encourages open dialogue about issues that affect the human experience. For some folks, this will be a first step toward engaging their spiritual side. For some, it will be their first chance to speak honestly about their doubts. For many, it may be their only opportunity for deep, constructive dialogue about the issues we all face as humans, being discussed from varying perspectives with people that are not hiding behind a keyboard. But it’s not just about talking. It’s about fostering deep relationships, crossing cultural barriers, and combating social stereotypes in the pursuit of truth. It is about new friendships blossoming and make-believe lines being crossed .And there is beer. Artistically crafted, locally imagined, and masterfully brewed beer. That’s reason enough for me. Come. Pull up a stool. Pick up a pint. Let’s talk. Three Birds Brewing Company Facebook Page

For more information visit their event post here.