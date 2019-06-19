Third medical marijuana dispensary for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – (6/19/19) A third medical marijuana dispensary has been approved for Arkansas.

It will be located in Clinton (Van Buren County).

Following a review of inspection results, ABC Director Doralee Chandler today issued approval to Arkansas Natural Products to open for business.

The business announced Tuesday afternoon on its Facebook page when it will be opening:

“We’re happy to announce that we have FINALLY received our license from the ABC and we’ll be officially open to the public on THURSDAY, JUNE 20th at 10:00 AM!! Please be sure to bring your current medical marijuana card as well as a current government-issued photo ID (driver’s license, passport, etc).

“If you will be taking part in any of our discount programs, please make sure you have the required documentation for those as well. We will be updating our website with our opening menu over the next day.”

Website link: http://arnaturalproducts.com

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.