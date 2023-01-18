EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus.

The students included a third grader, an 11th grader, and a 12th grader. Although the high schoolers were able to attend school after the incident, the third-grader was taken to a medical center after experiencing back pains.

According to officials, the driver of another vehicle involved in the accident was also transported to a medical center after having chest pains. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.