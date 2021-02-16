‘They try to be there for me and I try to be there for them,’ Minit Shop-Oakhurst remains open despite weather

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 02/16/21 — The winter storm didn’t keep everyone inside their homes as some opted to remain open including the Oakhurst Minit Shop in Crossett.

Snacks seemed to have been one of the main items selling off the shelves plus other quick items like breads and different types of meats. While options were few for places to go, the minit shop on Parkway Drive didn’t hesitate to open its doors during the storm neither did it choose to delay its opening time.

“It shows how much the ownership cares,” Courtney Harris said.

The owner, Mike Chischolm, said the decision was a no brainer for him.

“Customers try to be there for me and I try to be there for them,” he said. “My employees beat me up here.”

Harris didn’t come to the store for himself rather for friends that couldn’t drive in the weather conditions.

The store has been in this part of the community now for over 50 years. Customers like Harris says it’s always been a neighborhood favorite but with the snow on the streets, it makes people appreciate it even more.

“They could’ve decided to stay at home today but yet they decided to come out to make sure they could continue to service the community, to make sure people had food to eat, to make sure people had necessities,” Harris said.

The Oakhurst Minit Shop opens from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.