There’s no shortage of Christmas Trees at the Wonderland Farms

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) – (12/1/19) With Thanksgiving behind us, the focus turns to buying a Christmas tree and this year, farmers across the US are dealing with a shortage of supplies.

Some farmers had a tough job with production this year, but that wasn’t the case for the Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge, Arkansas. The farm was packed with trees and families to claim them.

Martin Babb, owner of the Wonderland Tree Farm says “A year ago, it was so dry we had to irrigate 24 hours a day. We had a loss of trees at that time, that’s why we planted 9000 and we don’t anticipate a shortage any time soon.”

Owner, Martin Babb started planting trees back in 2009 and he says the cost to grow evergreens increases every year but it he calls it a labor of love.

Babb says “It went up a couple of bucks this year… two to three bucks on the cut trees, the Frazers, our supplier, they went up pretty good.”

Beyond the trees, families can also ride the hayride, write letters to Santa and buy hand made ornaments in the gift shop.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.