‘Their corn is just laid out flat 400 to 500 acres,’ Southeast Arkansas farmers affected by Tropical Storm Laura

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been almost a week since storms ripped through the ArkLaMiss and may are still assessing the damage left behind include agriculturists and farmers.

“Portland down around Wilmot, Parkdale. Those seem to be the hardest hit areas,” Ashley County Extension Cooperative Extension Service Staff Chair, Kevin Norton said. “Those guys over there, their corn is just laid out flat 400 to 500 acres.”













Norton said because the crops aren’t standing up straight, farmers will have a difficult time trying to pick up what they can off of the ground.

“As you get out in the field you have more and more that are like this or even more so, they may be all the way laid out in the middle and these are going to be that much harder to get into the combine,” he said.

This means a much slower process for farmers especially if they have to use different equipment to harvest the corn.

This field outside of North Crossett is dealing with more than just crops leaning severely. Much of this field was destroyed with a few transmission towers fell. It forced Entergy crews to ride to the damage which was straight through this corn field.







Remnants of that destruction still lay behind but Norton says it’s an understandable loss.

“The power is out,” he said. “You have to get the power turned on.”

While farmers are now depending on crop insurance to help recover some of the financial impacts, they’re hoping mother nature will cooperate. If not, they’ll have an even larger issue on their hands.

“It’s going to start causing more and more problems,” Norton said. “As you can see here it’s actually touching the ground and if we start to get more rain then that ear is going to slowly start to rot.”

The sooner farmers get the damaged crop out, the better chances of a plentiful harvest.