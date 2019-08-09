The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens

CROSSETT, Arkansas (08/08/19) — After three summer seasons, the Crossett City Pool is officially open to swimmers.

“I was waiting the whole summer for the pool to open then I got really mad but then I heard it was opening then I got really happy,” Nicholas Duke said.

That’s the emotions the whole town is feeling after the pool had it’s first public swim this afternoon. Children and adults of all ages flocked to the pool to take a nice, cool dip.

“It amazes me that the pool is open,” Correnilus Hapmpton said.

For years, the pool has been the heart of this town. Kids who used to swim in this very pool years ago have now brought their own little ones to enjoy the fun.

The process to opening day was everything but the easiest. With construction delays and setbacks, the date for opening the pool kept getting pushed back. Construction began this past March and the goal was to have it open earlier this summer.

Since the date was delayed, the CREST swim has been practicing in the new Tru by Hilton hotel’s pool. That pool isn’t open to the public and is only half the size of the pool now reopened in the heart of the town.

“Nearly everybody did something for this pool,” Pool Manager, Sarah Hollimon said. “We’re elated. This is definitely a really good symbol of how a community can come together and make something happen.”

Many businesses and residents stepped in to make this day happen. The pool includes a slide which attracts many of the younger children and some adults. It also includes a slight slope, making it enjoyable for anyone with a disability. More adult programs are in the works.

“We have research going into triathlons coming here,” Hollimon said. “We have a scuba class that wants to teach here.”

Since the pool is late opening, it will stay open up until October. Below is the list of dates, times, costs and programs for children and adults.

Public swim is free to everyone August 8-12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. School hours for public swim will begin August 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

$1.50 for children ages 5 and above

$2.50 for adults ages 18 and above

$1.50 for seniors 60 and above

Lap swim and water walking is $3/person and starts August 12 from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Public swim on Saturdays and Sundays will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free for children ages 4 and below

$3 for children ages 5 and above

$5 for adults ages 18 and above

$3 for seniors 60 and above

Aqua Zumba will be August 13 and August 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $6/person.

Aqua Yoga will go from August 13 to September from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $3/person and $9/person for both classes.

For more information on call 364-3431.

Crossett City Pool preparing to open this summer

(03/05/19) Construction is underway at the Crossett City Pool after three long summers of the town’s cool off spot being closed. Workers with Mid-America Pool Renovation, Inc. began tearing up the concrete structure around the pool Monday.

“Of course they’ll have to do quite a bit of demo first and then start rebuilding,” said Cherub Alford.

Alford has been one of the main leaders in reopening the pool. She’s been the city’s grant writer and has helped secure funds for the $500,000 project.

They received a $250,000 match grant from the Arkansas Outdoor Recreation program in addition to grants from the Blue and You and State Farm Foundations. She credits the community’s support, though, in making sure funds were covered for the pool.

“We’ve gotten money from several local business, civic groups and a lot of individuals,” said Alford. “The school kids got behind the fundraisers.”

Everyone wants to see the pool reopened especially the city’s swim team, CREST. With the pool being closed, swimmers have had to quit summer competitions or travel to other towns.

Justin Reed is a swim parent and he’s also on the Parks and Recreation Commission. His son was one of many young swimmers that traveled to be on other teams.

“He’s very excited because we were on the El Dorado team last year he won’t have to travel now,” Reed said.

The Economic Development Foundation is looking at possibly three phases for the Crossett City Pool area. The first phase will include renovating the pool and resurfacing one of the tennis courts.

New additions to the pool will include a 25-foot bulkboard for swimmers to meet competition regulations and a zero depth entry way for small children and people with mobility issues. Currently, swimmers have to use the diving board or ladders to enter the pool.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to have a venue that all of our community across the board can come to,” Alford said.

The second phase will include a new pool house, upgraded tennis courts and adding a parking lot. The third phase will be a new splash pad.

“It’s hot in the summer. It’s Arkansas,” said Alford. We need somewhere to cool off and just have a good time.”

Phase 1 is set to be complete in May. Completion of the other phases will depend on how much funds they can get from grants and community donations.

Visit the Crossett City Pool website if you would like to contribute.