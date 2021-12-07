The Sounds of the Season come alive in Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Fairview School District has announced a series of concerts from local bands, choirs and madrigals that will take place over the next two weeks.

The series of performances began on Monday December 6 with a performance by the CFHS band. The band will be performing again on Tuesday December 7, with performances at 1:00 and 6:30 P.M. at the CFMS Auditorium.

In addition, the CFHS Madrigals will be performing on Tuesday December 7 at 11:15 A.M. at Episcopal Church. They will also be performing on December 8 at the Noon Lions Club at 12:00 P.M., and the Fairview Event Center on Saturday December 11 at 11:00 A.M.

The CFHS Choir will be holding their Winter Concert on Monday December 13 at 6:30 P.M. at the CFHS Little Theatre. The CFMS Choir will have their Winter Concert on Tuesday December 14 at 6:30 P.M. at the CFMS Auditorium.