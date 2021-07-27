The Perfects Boutique asks for community’s help with its back to school drive to benefit teenage girls

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (7/27/21) — School is weeks away and one boutique who serves customers in the Golden Triangle is hosting a back to school drive to send teenage girls back to school in style.

It’s the first event of its kind for the boutique who has stores in El Dorado, Camden and Magnolia.

Normally, the owner and her daughters hold special sales during tax free weekend but this year they wanted to make this event more meaningful.

“I think that it’s important that every girl gets to experience that back to school feeling of having your brand new outfit on going back to school especially since so many didn’t get to go back to school last year,” Bri Daniel said. “I think all girls need to feel confident and empowered even if it’s something as small as a new outfit.”

The store is encouraging anyone to bring in clothes that are new or gently used but are still considered to be the latest trends.

“I know there are people that do garage sales and other types of resale events this time of year, maybe if everyone just took a few little items from that stash and donate it, I think it would be really appreciated by all of the girls in our communities,” Daniel said. “No holes, no smells, no stains.”

The back to school drive will last until August 5th. You can drop off the items at any of the store’s locations.

If a customer brings in between 1-10 items they can get 10 percent off of their entire purchase on regular priced items. A customer can receive a 15 percent discount if they bring in more than 10 items.

“We’re calling them perfects packages and we will also be donating items from our store,” Daniel said.

The owners of boutique are working with schools and community groups to compile a list of girls who can benefit. They are hoping to get a a large amount of clothes to help as many of them as possible.

For more information about the drive, you can contact them at the following location.