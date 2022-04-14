BANKS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Banks Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire during the storms in Arkansas Tuesday evening. Officials say “The home was a total loss,” but residents were able to escape safely. They are requesting help from the community to get the family back on their feet.

Items needed include :

Basic essentials

Women’s size 16 pants, large tops, undergarments, socks and shoes

Teenage son size large shirts, 34 x 32 pants, shoes, socks, and underwear

Teenage son size large shirt, 32 x 32 pants, socks, and underwear

Anything else you can donate

Donations can be left at Banks City Hall. Call 870-465-2217