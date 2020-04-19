The City of Crossett will host a final procession for the Mayor

CROSSETT, Ark. – The City of Crossett says they will host a memorial funeral procession for Mayor McCormick.

The public is invited to line the streets to pay their final respects to Mayor McCormick but would like to remind everyone to obey the social distancing rules as the blanket of COVID-19 continues to cover the country.

The procession will run from the intersection of HWY 82 and Martin Luther King Jr Drive to Waterwell then left on Main back to HWY 82.

The procession will begin at approximately 1:15 PM and be streamed on Facebook live by the City of Crossett and Medders Funeral Home.

