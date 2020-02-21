The Call in Union County has opened a new office

EL DORADO, Ar. — ‘The Call’ in Union County, Arkansas has a new office space to meet the needs of their foster families.

The non-profit organization celebrated its new space today with a ribbon-cutting.

Employees say the new space offers a more family-friendly environment than the previous office.

The house also includes the ‘Call Mall’ where foster families can pick up items they need for their children.

Karen Hicks, the coordinator for Union County, says that this office is a huge step in the right direction.

“We are saying loud and clear that we are going to do what we can do to help repair that trauma. The fact that we can provide this peaceful location for foster parents dealing with some really rough stuff is important,” said Hicks.

The Call seeks to train and support foster families in the Christian community.

