Teen killed in Friday night shooting, Magnolia police investigating

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Magnolia Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one teenager.

According to Chief Todd Dew, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Preston Apartments just before 11 p.m. on December 4.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old victim who had suffered a gunshot wound and later passed away as a result of that injury. Chief Dew says they can’t release a name because the victim is a juvenile.

This is still a developing story. If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Magnolia Police Department.