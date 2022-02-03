PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after a shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead Wednesday night.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 5000 block of Hoover Street in reference to a shooting just before 9:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the child under a carport with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Officers have not released any information on a suspect at this time and ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatchers at 870-541-5300.