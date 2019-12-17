Teen arrested for murder in Lake Village

LAKE VILLAGE, Ark. (12/17/2019) — Lake Village Police Chief Percy Wilburn tells NBC 10 they are investigating a shoot that left one man dead. Now, a 19 year old is under arrest.

Chief Wilburn says on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 11:21 a.m., they were called to the Chicot Lake Village Apartment complex on Mulberry Street for shots fired.

When they arrived on scene they found Kevin Gatson, 39, on the ground in front of his brother’s apartment. He died from his injuries.

They brought in Michael Mitchell, 19, for questioning and later arrested him. Mitchell appeared in court on December 13 where the judge charged him with First Degree Murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

Michael Micthell / Courtesy: LVPD

Arkansas State Police and the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case.

A candelight vigil to honor Mitchell is set for tonight at 5 p.m.