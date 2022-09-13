EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–In this week’s Tasty Tuesday spotlight, KTVE was back in downtown El Dorado to feature a restaurant that offers a unique New Orleans flare.

From shrimp and grits to perfectly cooked steak, Fayray’s has a bit of everything to satisfy your cravings.

“Can’t go wrong! I’ve had everything on the menu and it’s all good, that’s why I keep coming back!” said El Dorado resident Jim Tidwell.

Owner, Mike Rice says he enjoys interacting with his customers and staff.

“Everyone is like family to me. I love the fact that my customers also care, it makes me feel like my business is appreciated.”

Supporting local eateries is even more encouraged throughout the month of September in part of the Virtual Food Festival.

Throughout the month of September, the El Dorado Insider is hosting a virtual food festival to increase awareness of local eateries and provide visitors and local patrons with money-saving ways to encourage dining out in El Dorado.

You can like and follow the Insider’s Facebook Page for a chance to win a $50 Murphy USA gift card. The giveaway is open to everyone, just follow the steps listed below to be eligible:

Snap a photo of your meal from a participating location listed below.

Share on Facebook and tag @eldoradoinsider and the restaurant using the hashtag #dineoutineldorado for a chance to win an additional $50 cash.

Other ways you can participate:

Pick up a copy of the El Dorado Dining Guide at the Arkansas Welcome Center or El Dorado Chamber of Commerce. Money-saving coupons to some of El Dorado’s best eateries can be found inside.

Watch KTVE News at 4 with Cindy Langston to see a weekly spotlight on a local restaurateur.

Dine out in El Dorado!

The El Dorado Virtual Food Festival runs until September 30.